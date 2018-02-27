After Getting Disinvited from the White House, Warriors Announce Tour of D.C.’s African American Museum

The Golden State Warriors announced that instead of going to the White House to celebrate their 2016 championship season, they will invite a group of school children to join them in a visit to the African American Museum in Washington, DC.

Last week, the team announced that they would visit D.C. with school kids instead of visiting with President Trump, but the team did not at that time release any details of the plan.

Now, on February 26, the team reported that its destination would be the African American Museum, Bleacher Report noted.

The team is also set to invite school kids from Seat Pleasant, Maryland, along for the museum visit. Seat Pleasant is team member Kevin Durant’s hometown.

Despite an entire season of political attacks on President Trump by coaches and players, Warriors guard Klay Thompson insisted that the team does not want to make the trip “political.”

“We’re not going to politicize anything,” Thompson told the media. “We’re going to hang out with some kids, and take them to the African American Museum, and hopefully teach them some things we learned along the way, and life lessons, and hopefully give them some great memories.”

Unfortunately, the whole situation has been political for well over a year.

The main reason the team is visiting the museum instead of the White House is because President Trump disinvited them from the traditional White House visit, after Warriors guard Stephen Curry spent months criticizing Trump.

But even before Trump decided to cancel the team’s invite to the White House, insiders say the Warriors were preparing to turn down a visit anyway. Coach Steve Kerr, star player Stephen Curry, and others had continued to use the offer of a White House visit as a platform to push their liberal political pronunciations, and that was not going to stop until the president simply canceled the offer.

“We’re not trying to divide and separate this country,” Curry said at the time despite his near weekly attacks on Trump, Republicans, and Republican voters. “We’re trying to bring everybody together and speak about love and togetherness and equality. I think that was demonstrated in response to what happened this morning, which is a powerful thing for sure.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.