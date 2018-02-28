Report: Danica Patrick’s Father Apparently Disses Aaron Rodgers with Anthem Protest Remark

Race car driver Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are kicking their relationship up a notch. However, Patrick’s father may not be happy about Rodgers’ political stances.

If some of his recent social media posts are any indication, the senior Patrick may be particularly unhappy that Rodgers supported the NFL’s anthem protests, Yardbarker noted.

Patrick went to Facebook and posted a reaction to a photograph of Rodgers and Danica with their hands over their hearts. The photo was taken at a recent Daytona 500. “No kneeling in NASCAR!! Hand in heart!!” Patrick wrote in the comment section on Rodgers’ photo.

The comment was clearly a dig at the protests NFL players have staged during the national anthem.

Rodgers himself has not taken a knee during the national anthem, but he has been very vocal about supporting players who do.

In a September article published in the Green Bay Press-Gazette, for instance, Rodgers stuck up for protesting players saying that it is “about equality.”

“This is about unity and love and growing together as a society, and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people,” Rodgers said. “But we’ve got to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we’re going to continue to show love and unity.”

Patrick seems to have needled Rodgers at least one other time on the issue, according to reports. In another post to social media, Patrick posted a photo of Rodgers and other members of the Green Bay Packers linking arms at one of their games. With the photo, Patrick asked “can someone please tell me what they are protesting?”

