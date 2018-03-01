Warriors’ Stephen Curry Auctioning Off Shoes for Obama Charity

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is set to auction off a pair of his game-used shoes to benefit former President Barack Obama’s charity, “My Brother’s Keeper.”

The 2016 NBA champion announced his donation of the shoes in a video posted to his Instagram account:

As Curry explained, “The inspiration for the shoe I’ll be playing in today is every boy and young man of color in this country that need to know they matter – to their communities, their country, to me.”

Curry added a short description of the charity and noted he has fronted for the group for some time.

“Four years ago this week, the @mbk_alliance was created to reduce barriers and expand opportunity so nothing stands in the way of everyone achieving their biggest dreams. I’ve been proud to be part of that mission from day one, and I’ll never stop being my brothers’ keeper,” Curry posted.

The Obama-linked foundation started up in 2014 and has a presence in more than 250 communities in all 50 states. It has raised over $1 million in private funding and entered into a five-year partnership with the National Basketball Association, according to The Hill.

