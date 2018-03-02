Branden Albert: Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Arrested on Felony Charge

March 2 (UPI) — Two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Branden Albert remains in a Fulton County Jail after being booked on Thursday and charged with a felony and a misdemeanor.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound tackle has been charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats of violence and criminal damage to property, according to Atlanta Police Department records. The incident occurred Wednesday.

Albert, 33, last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2016, when he made 12 starts. He made his second Pro Bowl in 2015. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft spent his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, making the Pro Bowl in 2013. He signed with the Dolphins in 2014.

Miami traded Albert to the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason. Albert announced his retirement in July, but decided to report back with the Jaguars in August. Jacksonville released the nine-year veteran on Aug. 11. He had workouts for the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants last season, but never signed.

Police told TMZ that Albert was in Icebox Jewelry at 4:15 p.m. when the offensive lineman attempted to access an area of the store restricted for customers. TMZ reported that when Albert was approached and asked to leave by the store’s owner, he punched a jewelry cabinet. Police told TMZ that Albert was confronted by an off-duty officer and later attempted to leave the store, despite the officer’s orders.

According to the incident report, obtained by USA Today, the officer deployed his taser and Albert fell down. The report stated that Albert pulled out the taser prongs and tackled the officer. He was then brought into a police station.

His bond for each charge is set at $5,000.