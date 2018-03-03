A Michigan gymnast has become the first male to accuse U.S. Gymnast Doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

According to a civil suit filed in a federal court, gymnast Jacob Moore accused Nassar of sexually abusing him when he was 16, according to International Gymnast.

The court filing says that when Moore was a 16-year-old patient of Nassar’s in April of 2016, the doctor pulled his pants down and exposed him to a female gymnast who was also in the room during the session.

The complaint further claims that Nassar told the now 19-year-old Moore that he intended to treat the boy’s shoulder injury “through acupuncture in his pubic area and in and around his genitalia.”

The complaint adds that “There is no known medical connection between shoulder pain which can be treated through acupuncture in the area of a male’s genitalia.”

Moore is currently a gymnast at the University of Michigan. Moore’s sister, Kamerin is also a party to the suit.

Nassar has already been convicted on a variety of charges. In December he was sentenced to 60-years in jail on child pornography charges, and by the end of January he was sentenced to another 175 years for molestation.

Kamerin Moore also recently spoke at Nassar’s second hearing and testified that her brother is still suffering shock and emotional distress from his experiences with the doctor.

