Gay U.S. Olympian Adam Rippon Wears Leather Harness Tux to Oscars

Adam Rippon made history, when he became one of the first two openly gay Olympians in U.S. Winter Olympics history. I cannot confirm whether the leather clad, harness tux he wore to the Oscars is a first in red carpet history, but he made headlines nonetheless.

Rippon paused for photographers in a get-up that made the bronze medalist look like he was on his way to Mad Max’s wedding:

Having a leather moment at #oscars2018 A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:32pm PST

Rippon, who has described himself as “America’s Sweetheart,” apparently got the Italian luxury fashion maker Moschino, to agree with him:

It’s unclear where Moschino is getting their “OLYMPIC CHAMPION” information from, considering Rippon placed 10th in the Winter Games. Nevertheless, fashion icon Tyra Banks seems to think Rippon won the night:

Queens always do, my lil princess. pic.twitter.com/T9tGyeb7fw — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 5, 2018

I guess someone gets it. Clad in garments far less scary that Rippon’s, fellow Olympian Mirai Nagasu stopped by for a pic:

Olympic friends who pose in the E! Glambot together, stay together! We're giving @Adaripp and @mirai_nagasu both for their #Oscars looks. pic.twitter.com/hzbZSum6Z8 — E! News (@enews) March 5, 2018

Some have wondered what Rippon would do after the Olympics. The skater turned down an NBC broadcasting gig and failed, despite repeated efforts, to start a public feud with Vice President Mike Pence.

After Sunday night’s appearance at the Oscar’s, I’m not sure we know the answer to that question. But whatever it is, it looks terrifying.

