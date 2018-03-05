Tennis Great Serena Williams Stars in Pro-Woman Ad During Oscars

U.S. tennis star Serena Williams was featured in a pro-woman Nike commercial, which aired during Sunday’s Oscars telecast.

Nike reported that the March 4 ad was aimed at celebrating “the contributions and achievements of women everywhere,” according to Sporting News.

“I’ve never been the right kind of woman,” Williams says during the commercial. “Oversized and overconfident. Too mean if I don’t smile. Too black for my tennis whites. Too motivated for motherhood. But I’m proving, time and time again, there’s no wrong way to be a woman.”

The ad depicts video of Williams performing her work on the court as she narrates.

“As we approach International Women’s Day, Nike wanted to recognize and celebrate the contributions and achievements of women everywhere and share our belief in gender equality, in this case, delivered by Serena Williams, the greatest athlete of all time,” the sportswear giant added. “The Oscars provided a great moment to debut the film given its mass appeal and broad reach.

“We know this a culturally relevant topic that also resonates within Hollywood, so it was an ideal moment to leverage the platform to elevate this film and celebrate Serena Williams as a woman who has continued to break down barriers and inspire women everywhere,” the company concluded.

