Peyton Manning Sells All of His Papa John’s Franchises

Along with Super Bowl’s, passing records, and chicken parm, Peyton Manning has been heavily associated with Papa John’s. Serving as a spokesman and eventually a franchise owner of more than 30 establishments in the Denver area.

That is, until recently.

Two days before Papa John’s and the NFL mutually decided to end their partnership, Peyton Manning ended his role as a franchise owner with the former official pizza sponsor of the NFL, by selling his 31 Denver area franchises.

However, Manning will still appear as a spokesman for Papa John’s. In a statement to Denver’s Fox 31, Papa John’s spokesman Peter Collins said, “Peyton remains an official Papa John’s spokesperson and brand ambassador as part of his long-term agreement with the brand.”

According to Fox News, “The news comes amid a tumultuous year for the Kentucky-based pizza chain. In January, Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter stepped down after criticizing the NFL, saying that national anthem protests by some players had hurt TV ratings and thus hurt pizza sales, the Denver Post reported.

“Schnatter later apologized for his remarks.

“Two days after Manning’s sell-off, Papa John’s competitor Pizza Hut became the NFL’s official pizza sponsor.”

Manning purchased the Denver area franchises when he came to the Broncos in 2012. The future Hall of Famer played four seasons in Denver and won a Super Bowl before retiring in 2016.

