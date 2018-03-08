CNN Includes Caitlyn Jenner in ‘International Women’s Day’ Celebration

CNN asked Caitlyn Jenner, a biological male, to supply a quote for its celebration of “International Women’s Day.”

For its March 8th International Women’s Day discussion, CNN asked women around the world: “What single thing would you change to improve gender equality where you are?” One of those asked to contribute was former Olympic champion, Kardashian TV cast member, and, biological man, Caitlyn Jenner.

The cabler invited celebrities, athletes, politicians, businesswomen, and activists to offer their pearls of wisdom about the day meant to praise the contribution of women across the world.

Jenner’s contribution was featured prominently as the third entry in the list.

“My path to womanhood was very different and through that process I feel like I learned a lot about women,” Jenner wrote. “Women are brought up to kind of be a second-class citizen. Emotionally weaker. Physically weaker. I’ve always been inspired by strong women. And in particular, both by daughters: Kendall and Kylie.”

The former Olympian has been controversial for transitioning from a male to a female, less for the transitioning than for being highly celebrated for the decision. In 2015, for instance, ESPN awarded Jenner its “Arthur Ashe Courage Award,” despite the fact that Jenner’s transition had little to do with sports.

Other contributors who are featured in CNN’s celebration include Namita Gokhale, a writer and publisher from India, plus-size model Ashley Graham, fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins, left-wing comedienne Margaret Cho, along with a member of the Iraqi Parliament, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and many others.

