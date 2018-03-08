Kansas City Royals Training Players About the Dangers of Pornography

The Kansas City Royals recently hosted a team talk featuring a representative of a group that warns about the dangers of pornography.

The meeting was spurred by comments made last year by Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore who brought up the dangers of porn during a press conference about pitcher Danny Duffy’s DUI arrest, according to The Comeback.

During his August 29 press conference, Moore lumped porn addiction in with other “distractions” to “the minds of players,” along with drug use, alcohol abuse, and domestic violence.

Moore’s comments came to the attention of an anti-porn group called Fight the New Drug. A representative of the advocacy group apparently got in touch with the Royals chief and started a discussion that culminated in the team-wide meeting which was held on March 3:

The presentation was enthusiastically received by at least one Royals player. In a post on his social media, conditioning coach Austin Womack noted that he once got “addicted to porn” and said the talk given by Fight the New Drug was an important message.

“Words really can’t express how much fighting the battle against pornography addiction means to me, and how grateful I am to be a part of the KCRoyals organization, the first organization in professional baseball to actively fight against porn addiction,” Womack wrote on Instagram. “It says a ton about the kind of men we have in leadership roles, and it makes me even more eager to serve under them.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.