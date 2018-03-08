Kansas City Royals Training Players About the Dangers of Pornography

The Kansas City Royals recently hosted a team talk featuring a representative of a group that warns about the dangers of pornography.
The meeting was spurred by comments made last year by Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore who brought up the dangers of porn during a press conference about pitcher Danny Duffy’s DUI arrest, according to The Comeback.
During his August 29 press conference, Moore lumped porn addiction in with other “distractions” to “the minds of players,” along with drug use, alcohol abuse, and domestic violence.
Moore’s comments came to the attention of an anti-porn group called Fight the New Drug. A representative of the advocacy group apparently got in touch with the Royals chief and started a discussion that culminated in the team-wide meeting which was held on March 3:
The presentation was enthusiastically received by at least one Royals player. In a post on his social media, conditioning coach Austin Womack noted that he once got “addicted to porn” and said the talk given by Fight the New Drug was an important message.
“Words really can’t express how much fighting the battle against pornography addiction means to me, and how grateful I am to be a part of the KCRoyals organization, the first organization in professional baseball to actively fight against porn addiction,” Womack wrote on Instagram. “It says a ton about the kind of men we have in leadership roles, and it makes me even more eager to serve under them.”
“Today I had the honor of listening to Clay (one of FTND’s co-founders) present on the harmful effects of pornography. Words really can’t express how much fighting the battle against pornography addiction means to me, and how grateful I am to be a part of the @kcroyals organization, the first organization in professional baseball to actively fight against porn addiction. It says a ton about the kind of men we have in leadership roles and it makes me even more eager to serve under them. – My personal story with porn addiction started when I was around 12-13 and it accelerated into an addiction throughout high school in college. In those years if you would’ve asked me if I had an addiction I would’ve said “Heck no. Addiction is for stuff like alcohol and drugs.” Especially because of how normal porn is in our society today. All my friends watched it. It really wasn’t a big deal. – It wasn’t until I actively started to fight this addiction, and see victory in this addiction, that I began to realize that there were areas of my life that were negatively affected by my porn addiction. My relationships with girls was the main victim, but it also affected other things like my sleep habits. Also, it’s a super tough addiction to beat, which confirms to me that this thing really is an addiction. – The last few years I have been battling this addiction I would see victory for a month or two and then I would relapse back into it for a few weeks before getting clean again. It was a roller coaster. I knew I wanted to get clean, and I thought I knew how to, but I had yet to see sustained progress. This is where @fightthenewdrug comes in. – 5 months ago I started the Fortify Program @joinfortify . Since then I have refrained from viewing porn, which makes this current streak the longest since I was first exposed to porn over a decade ago. – I still face temptation all the time. Its tough. It’s a daily battle. But it’s a battle that is winnable and the positive repercussions from beating this addiction are more than worth the fight. My life is proof.” – @awomack12 🙌⚾️
