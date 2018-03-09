Dennis Rodman Praises Planned Trump Meeting with Kim Jong Un

As political science and international relations experts have always said: As Dennis Rodman goes, so does our chances for world peace.

At least, that seems to be the way it’s playing out.

Rodman, the man who met with Kim Jong Un before it was cool, has nothing but good things to say about the upcoming meeting between President Trump and the North Korean leader.

Rodman told the Associated Press, “Well done, President Trump. You’re on the way to a historical meeting no U.S. president has ever done.

“Please send my regards to Marshal Kim Jong Un and his family.”

According to KSAT, “Rodman was speaking by phone soon after the planned summit was announced in Washington — a major surprise after a year of rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons.”

On a trip to North Korea last summer, Rodman presented a copy of Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal,” to North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk.

