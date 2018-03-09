Cleveland Indians Pitcher and noted Trump supporter Trevor Bauer, recently took to Twitter to accuse Major League Baseball of hypocrisy for encouraging players to speak out politically, while also trying to specifically censor him from sharing his views.

Bauer said that he joined a meeting with MLB bosses who informed him of the league’s social justice policies. But the California-born right-hander noted that the policy was hypocritical in light of the censorship he feels he has suffered, The Big Lead reported.

“Just had a meeting encouraging all players to take a stance and be leaders politically,” Bauer tweeted on March 8. “Here’s my stance. I find it disingenuous that @mlb commissioners office would encourage this when they’ve specifically tried to censor me for sharing my opinion on the matter.”

Just had a meeting encouraging all players to take a stance and be leaders politically. Here’s my stance. I find it disingenuous that @mlb commissioners office would encourage this when they’ve specifically tried to censor me for sharing my opinion on the matter. #RiseUp — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 8, 2018

Then, in reply to another Twitter user, the UCLA graduate hinted that he thinks MLB was able to block him from using Twitter for an unrevealed amount of time.

Fan Melani Isbell asked if the MLB policy was why Bauer had recently been silent on Twitter, the player sarcastically replied, “Almost like I wasn’t allowed access to my twitter account for a while.”

Almost like I wasn’t allowed access to my twitter account for a while — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 8, 2018

An outspoken Trump supporter, Bauer recently engaged in a Twitter battle with computer giant Apple over the “liberal slanted anti-Trump articles” that frequently end up on his news feeds.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.