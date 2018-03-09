Report: Jemele Hill’s Former Co-Host Michael Smith, to Leave ESPN’s ‘SC6’

This wasn’t exactly hard to see coming.

Just over a month after his co-host Jemele Hill left their program to join ESPN’s The Undefeated, Michael Smith will host his last episode of SC6 on Friday.

Smith blasted ESPN management in a recent interview, where he charged that the higher-ups “muted” his dialogue with Hill, after her controversial tweets about President Trump.

Smith said, “There was a time we weren’t even talking to each other (during broadcasts) anymore,” he said. “Like no more Michael and Jemele, not less, not here and there. No more Michael and Jemele talking. No more of their commentary. It’s just strictly live shots and analysts. That’s what pissed me off so much.”

However, Smith’s departure from SC6 doesn’t mean he’s leaving ESPN. Like Hill, Smith has significant time remaining on his contract. Meaning, the next step will be finding a new role for Smith.

In total, the ESPN SportsCenter experiment with Hill and Smith lasted 13 months.

