Witness Says Mark Cuban Got ‘Kind of Gropey’ with Woman on Night of Alleged 2011 Sexual Assault

Following the revelation that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Portland, Oregon, bar in 2011. Another Oregon newspaper is reporting that a witness confirmed he saw a physical encounter between the woman and the billionaire sports figure.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported:

Christopher White said he saw the NBA basketball team owner in the Barrel Room with his entourage and witnessed Cuban putting his arm around a woman for a photo. ‘She jumped away like she was not happy with him,’ White, 33, said in an interview Wednesday with The Oregonian/OregonLive. ‘That’s when the energy in the room kind of exploded.’ The woman, whose name has not been released, claimed Cuban shoved his hand down the back of her jeans and penetrated her vagina with his finger. Cuban denies doing so. ‘He was, like, really kind of gropey toward them,’ White said. ‘It just wasn’t how you’d normally pose in a picture with someone.’

White, who held various positions at the Portland, Oregon, bar where the alleged assault took place, was not interviewed by police and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office decided there was not enough evidence to file charges against Cuban.

But it may not be the end of the controversy for Cuban, who also stars in the television reality show Shark Tank.

“The NBA announced Wednesday that it is reviewing the allegations against Cuban and the decision by prosecutors not to pursue the case,” the Oregonian reported.

The Willamette Week report also noted that the alleged victim of the sexual assault decided not to pursue charges but told the newspaper her account is true, Breitbart News reported.

“I filed the report because what he did was wrong,” the woman said. “I stand behind that report 1,000 percent.”

Ironically, the Los Angeles Times recently reported allegations of a hostile workplace in the Mavericks’ front office”

Last month, Sports Illustrated published a report that described a Mavericks front office that was ‘rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior: alleged public fondling by the team president; outright domestic assault by a high-profile member of the Mavs.com staff; unsupportive or even intimidating responses from superiors.’

Cuban was not accused of any wrongdoing in that report, according to the Times, but he said he would “fix it.”

“Obviously there’s a problem in the Mavericks organization and we’ve got to fix it,” Cuban told Sports Illustrated.