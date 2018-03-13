Porn Actress No Fan of Kansas City Royals Anti-Porn Meeting

Porn actress Lisa Ann was unimpressed with the news that the Kansas City Royals recently hosted a team meeting with a group that warns of the dangers of pornography, a report says.

TMZ caught up with the porn star and asked her what she thought of the Royals holding a meeting to warn players against getting addicted to porn.

“Baseball players are pretty methodical, and if that’s something they already did and now that element is removed, I’m sure we’ll see it in their stats by the end of their season,” Ann told TMZ.

Indeed, the porn actress said she does not think that team officials have any right to get involved in players’ private lives saying, “I think they’re overstepping the line of what [the players] do with their free time.”

Ann even characterized porn as a safer alternative to one-night-stands: “[Porn is] better than the players going out to the bars at night and picking up girls.”

The porn star’s comments come a week after the Royals announced the results of a team-wide meeting to listen to a presentation by an anti-porn group called Fight the New Drug. On March 6th, the group took to its Instagram account to celebrate the meeting saying that the Royals became the first Major League Baseball team to “actively take a stand against porn.”

