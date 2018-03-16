In one of his longest interviews in a decade, OJ Simpson spoke out on his feelings about President Donald Trump and controversial former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In an extensive interview with the Buffalo News, Simpson pontificated on a variety of topics from his past fame in the National Football League, his legal issues, and his current state of retirement. Simpson also took time to opine on President Trump and even offered light criticism of former NFL quarterback and national anthem protest inventor Colin Kaepernick.

Simpson appeared to have some misgivings about Trump. For instance, “The Juice” was asked what he thought would have happened if Trump had been allowed to become a partial owner of the Buffalo Bills back in 2014 when Trump was then part of a coalition bidding for the team. In reply, OJ said sarcastically that it “would’ve been fun” for the city.

But, Simpson also said that if the Bills were to have a losing season, it would have been a tough slog.

“Well, for a dude — and I consider myself a dude — Donald is a man’s man. He would be a fun guy. But that’s hanging out. … If the Bills weren’t winning, it would have been tough,” OJ Said.

Trump’s bid for the team ultimately failed.

Still, even though Simpson said he thinks Trump is a fun guy, that doesn’t mean he would want to vote for him.

“Somebody asked me if I’d have voted for him,” Simpson insisted. “Probably not, but I only know two of my friends I’d vote to be president. Some of my best, best besties I would not vote to be president. That has no bearing on it, you know?”

But once the topic of Trump was raised, the interviewers naturally went on to ask Simpson his feelings about former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, with whom the president had an open and loud feud over the former’s constant protests.

Perhaps surprisingly, OJ had some criticism for the former quarterback.

OJ actually said that he agrees in part with President Trump’s criticism of Kaepernick.

“I think Colin made a mistake,” Simpson said of the player’s protest. “I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag.

“I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys,” Simpson continued. “The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be.”

Simpson concluded saying that he thinks that Kaepernick took his statements too far.

“When he did it the first time,” Simpson added, “I thought, ‘Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.’ But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake.”

“I’m a firm believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag,” the former Buffalo Bills star concluded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.