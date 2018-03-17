Stenson Takes 1-Shot Lead at Bay Hill, Woods 5 Back

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Henrik Stenson did just enough right for a 1-under 71 to take the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Stenson mixed birdies and bogeys on a warm afternoon and goes into the final round with a one-shot lead for the second time in four years at Bay Hill, where he has never won. Only he now has a lot more players chasing him than Bryson DeChambeau (72).

Rory McIlroy birdied two of his last three holes for a 67 and was two shots back. Justin Rose also had a 67 and was three shots behind.

Tiger Woods also goes into Sunday with a shot at winning. He made another bold play on the par-5 16th to set up a birdie, made a 12-foot birdie on the 18th and shot 69. He was five back.