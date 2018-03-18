Butt Out: World Surf League Wants Less Focus on Female Surfers’ Bikinis

Female surfers wearing high-cut bikini bottoms have been assured by the sport’s administrators that their backsides won’t be broadcast to the world. At least not in revealing close-up.

Newsweek reports the World Surf League (WSL) has asked photographers working for it to use their discretion when filming female surfers with scantily clad bottoms during specific manoevers — duck dives or bottom turns – in competition and in particular to avoid close-ups of female surfers wearing high-cut bikini bottoms.

The announcement came ahead of the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast surfing event in Queensland, Australia where sexual harassment topped the agenda for the organization’s human resources department, according to the report.

“All cinematographers have been instructed to exercise discretion while shooting the women’s heats. Cinematographers must be careful to be zoomed out during bottom turns or duck dives,” the report said, citing Stab magazine.

“A live broadcast means there’s no time for editing so all camera operators need to use common sense when shooting. That means wide shots of any competitors in skimpy swimwear. Girls who surf in boardshorts will feature larger on screen than those in bikinis.”

The organization told Australian news site news.com.au that it “regularly trains its staff in code of conduct and employee enhancement programs. We hold our staff, content, and organisation to high standards across the board”.

Not all female surfers are happy to comply, with former Australian champion Layne Beachley saying competitors should be able to wear what they want and that “sex sells.”

“We’ve broken down those barriers and now the women are actually embracing their femininity, their beauty, their style, their grace and their sexiness,” she told Brisbane’s 97.3 radio. “And if that’s helping them sell the sport and improve their chances of being supported throughout their careers then good luck to them.

“I respect the fact women can choose the bikinis they wish to surf in based on comfort or practicality. It’s up to them to choose how they want to present themselves. I think it’s a step in the wrong direction as far as telling cameramen they can’t film girls duck-diving or doing bottom turns, because that’s a natural part of surfing.”