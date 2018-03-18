Fox Sports has officially apologized and removed a video featuring comedian Sarah Tiana, after she made a border wall joke about Mexican NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez.

Tiana was assigning “superlatives” to NASCAR drivers, but when it came time to deliver a funny line about the Mexican driver, things went down an unwelcome path, according to Awful Announcing.

When Suarez came up, Tiana joked that he was the “least likely to hit any wall… or get close to any wall now that Trump is president.”

Everyone on camera was all smiles during the segment, and Tiana even added that instead of the “wall” joke, she could have said, “he’s driving with insurance.”

Here's the portion of the segment that includes the Suarez "jokes" pic.twitter.com/J5RaOsFSaB — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) March 16, 2018

But, a day after the broadcast, Fox apologized and pulled the video saying that it “regretted” any “insensitivity” the segment may have evinced.

“The views expressed on Thursday’s NASCAR Race Hub by comedian/actress Sarah Tiana do not represent the views of FOX Sports,” Fox Sports aid in a statement. “We regret any insensitivity displayed toward drivers, teams and fan bases, and are reviewing the process involved in creating the segment.”

Suarez, who was the first ever non-American to win a NASCAR championship, has not made a statement about the incident.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.