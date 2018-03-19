Holy Cross Retires ‘Knight’ Mascot Due to Concerns Over Links to Christian Violence in the Crusades

Reverend Phillip Burroughs, president of the Massachusetts based school, explained the decision in a letter to the student body. Burroughs wrote, “the visual depiction of a knight, in conjunction with the moniker Crusader, inevitably ties us directly to the reality of the religious wars and the violence of the Crusades.

“This imagery stands in contrast to our stated values. Over the coming months, the College will gradually phase out the use of all knight-related imagery.”

According to Fox News, “Students and faculty members unsuccessfully urged the school to drop the Crusaders name entirely, arguing it associates the school with the violence committed against non-Christians nearly 1,000 years ago. ”

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Lawrence Jones blasted the school’s decision. Citing it as yet another example of history being destroyed in the name of political correctness.

“The social justice warriors and the speech police are out to destroy history,” he said, asking where this all stops.

“Why not … just remove the ‘Cross’ from the name Holy Cross? That’s ultimately what the Crusaders were defending,” said Rachel Campos-Duffy.

