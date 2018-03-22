MLB Quoted the Wrong Document on Its Independence Day Hats

For years, conservatives have bemoaned the fact that American history is no longer properly taught in the schools. We’ve seen the results of this in public debates, the schools, the media, election results, and now, on Major League Baseball hats.

What?

Yes, MLB released photos of their holiday gear for the 2018 season. The Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Memorial Day gear seemed to be in order. However, when it came to the Independence Day gear, a problem arose: MLB quoted the wrong document.

As most know, Independence Day celebrates the Declaration of Independence, adopted on July 4, 1776. That document begins with the famous line, “When in the Course of human events…”

However, MLB’s Independence Day hats contain the words, “We the People…” Those are the beginning lines of the Constitution, which wasn’t written until 1787, and wasn’t adopted until 1789. More than a decade after the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

The MLB 4th of July hats are 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ewet1QkIw1 — 12up (@12upSport) March 20, 2018

MLB's new Independence Day caps have "We the People" underbrim. Nice idea, but Independence Day celebrates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence, while "We the People" is from the preamble to the Constitution (ratified 12 yrs after Declaration). Bad civics. pic.twitter.com/7Jqse81ogK — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) March 19, 2018

The Toronto Blue Jays won’t have to worry about any historical inaccuracies on their Independence Day caps, their hats merely read, “Canada.”

Maybe MLB should have just gone with, “America.”

