The Patriots Flew Parkland Students to D.C. Ahead of ‘March for Our Lives’ on Team Plane

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left Florida on Thursday, for the “March For Our Lives” against gun violence in Washington, DC, this weekend.

And their transportation came courtesy of the New England Patriots.

According to the Boston Globe, “On Thursday, team owner Robert Kraft provided the team’s official plane to fly the families of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and some of the students who were injured and survived the harrowing incident to the nation’s capital for the event, according to Patriots spokesman Stacey James.”

James went on to say, that the Patriots decided to lend the plane at the request of former Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly. Giffords and Kelly reached out to Kraft, and asked him for the favor.

