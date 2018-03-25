Top Athletes Announce Support for Anti-Gun ‘March For Our Lives’

The Associated Press

by Warner Todd Huston25 Mar 20180

As tens of thousands of anti-gun activists funded by extremist liberal groups flooded the streets to march against the Second Amendment on Saturday, many top professional athletes took to social media to voice their support for the marchers.

So-called “March For Our Lives” rallies occurred simultaneously across the nation on March 24 and were supported by a long list of Hollywood A-listers. But not to be out done, many sports figures also jumped to support the effort.

To start off, the New England Patriots supplied the team jet to ferry anti-gun students to Washington DC to participate in the march.

According to the Boston Globe, team owner Robert Kraft loaned the jet “to fly the families of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and some of the students who were injured to the nation’s capital for the event.”

But, as ESPN reported, many others in pro sports also announced their support of the anti-Second Amendment cause including Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo who wrote how proud he is to have been a graduate of MSD high school in Parkland, Florida.

“Many sports figures participated in the march or urged others to do so,” ESPN noted, “including Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell and former two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash. Russell was in Washington, D.C., in 1963 for a civil rights march that included the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.”

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons, Golden State Warriors star LeBron James, Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony, and even wrestler-turned actor Dwayne Johnson also came to the side of the anti-Second Amendment rallies.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.