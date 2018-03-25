Top Athletes Announce Support for Anti-Gun ‘March For Our Lives’

As tens of thousands of anti-gun activists funded by extremist liberal groups flooded the streets to march against the Second Amendment on Saturday, many top professional athletes took to social media to voice their support for the marchers.

So-called “March For Our Lives” rallies occurred simultaneously across the nation on March 24 and were supported by a long list of Hollywood A-listers. But not to be out done, many sports figures also jumped to support the effort.

To start off, the New England Patriots supplied the team jet to ferry anti-gun students to Washington DC to participate in the march.

According to the Boston Globe, team owner Robert Kraft loaned the jet “to fly the families of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and some of the students who were injured to the nation’s capital for the event.”

Thank you @Patriots for donating your plane to fly @ShineMsd to Washington DC💙 We appreciate your support! pic.twitter.com/JGnN0jNjoe — Kali Clougherty #ShineMSD (@kali4change) March 23, 2018

But, as ESPN reported, many others in pro sports also announced their support of the anti-Second Amendment cause including Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo who wrote how proud he is to have been a graduate of MSD high school in Parkland, Florida.

My family marching for their lives. I am so proud to be from Parkland and so inspired by not only the students at MSD but every student, parent and teacher across the country who participated. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/pzZ82ozV3Z — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 24, 2018

“Many sports figures participated in the march or urged others to do so,” ESPN noted, “including Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell and former two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash. Russell was in Washington, D.C., in 1963 for a civil rights march that included the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.”

March For Our Lives Manhattan Beach Pier @sleek08 @kwaquadeep pic.twitter.com/Z00vUdQ7wp — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) March 24, 2018

Reminder today to get out and march! Thank you to the young generation for inspiring all of us and reminding us that change will only happen through our own will. Register to vote and demand common sense gun laws from any and all potential elected officials! Democracy will win! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 24, 2018

If you can get out & support @AMarch4OurLives today I am proud of this generation standing up for injustice & having their voices heard, making real change. The world is listening. Some may not know me but I stand with you @Emma4Change #marchforourlives @MSNBC @mtv @naacp @NBA pic.twitter.com/ypSeeT1LVH — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) March 24, 2018

I’m marching in LA today. Please find your nearest march and support this life and death matter. #NeverAgain https://t.co/CFMviwgUPu — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) March 24, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons, Golden State Warriors star LeBron James, Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony, and even wrestler-turned actor Dwayne Johnson also came to the side of the anti-Second Amendment rallies.

#MarchForOurLives Salute the youth making a REAL impact!! ❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 24, 2018

Humbled and proud of this generation taking the lead. Their time is now. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/6WpG7AxMKK — Chris Paul (@CP3) March 24, 2018

Ben Simmons warming up in a #MarchForOurLives shirt. pic.twitter.com/2iT1zORVhW — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) March 24, 2018

#marchforourlives our future looks bright with the fight and leadership our youth is showing — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) March 24, 2018

I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action – it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself. When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do. Very strong day. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/4gJ0QKdMYw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.