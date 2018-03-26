WATCH: ‘March for Our Lives’ Supporter LeBron James Shoots Machine Guns

On Saturday, NBA star LeBron James tweeted support for students marching for gun control, but it was only four years ago that he visited the gun range shooting fully automatic firearms.

And it was only two years ago that he walked toward the sidelines of an NBA court gesturing with this hands as if cocking a pistol then firing a round.

When James shot machine guns, he was at Lock & Load Miami. He shot an H&K MP5 and a M-249 SAW. Unlike AR-15s, both of the guns James fired are fully automatic weapons.

Lock & Load Miami told Breitbart News that James and his wife Savannah both came to the range and rented the machine guns.

But on Saturday, James was tweeting support for the students who ubiquitously marched to secure a ban on popular semiautomatic rifles and “high-capacity” magazines, as well as other gun controls:

#MarchForOurLives Salute the youth making a REAL impact!! ❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 24, 2018

