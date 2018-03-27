Report: Seahawks’ Trevone Boykin Allegedly Broke Girlfriend’s Jaw

NFL quarterback Trevone Boykin is being investigated for allegedly breaking his girlfriend’s jaw, according to TMZ Sports.
The alleged altercation took place in Mansfield, Texas, last week.
According to TMZ Sports:
The Seahawks QB and Bailey have dated for years.
Bailey talked to WFAA in Texas … telling them her and Boykin were arguing over a text message when he started to choke her. She says she lost consciousness … before waking up in a pool of her blood.
She says Boykin eventually took her to a hospital … but fled the scene when the hospital staff questioned her about the injuries.
Law enforcement sources tell us they expect Boykin to be charged with aggravated assault — a felony. however, there is not currently a warrant out for his arrest.
This isn’t Boykin’s first time in trouble with the law … he was charged with assault after getting in a bar fight in 2015 — 2 days before he was supposed to play in the Alamo Bowl.
He ended up getting a year probation in that case.
TMZ Sports reached out to Boykin’s representation for comment, but did not hear back.
