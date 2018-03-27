Report: Seahawks’ Trevone Boykin Allegedly Broke Girlfriend’s Jaw

The alleged altercation took place in Mansfield, Texas, last week.

According to TMZ Sports:

The Seahawks QB and Bailey have dated for years.

Bailey talked to WFAA in Texas … telling them her and Boykin were arguing over a text message when he started to choke her. She says she lost consciousness … before waking up in a pool of her blood.

She says Boykin eventually took her to a hospital … but fled the scene when the hospital staff questioned her about the injuries.

Law enforcement sources tell us they expect Boykin to be charged with aggravated assault — a felony. however, there is not currently a warrant out for his arrest.

This isn’t Boykin’s first time in trouble with the law … he was charged with assault after getting in a bar fight in 2015 — 2 days before he was supposed to play in the Alamo Bowl.

He ended up getting a year probation in that case.