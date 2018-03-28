Cowboys’ Allen Hurns to Wear No. 17 for Florida Shooting Victims

March 28 (UPI) — Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns is changing his number to 17 to honor the victims of the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Hurns, 26, was born in Miami, Fla., and attended Carol City High School, which is located about 40 minutes south of the Parkland campus where 17 people were killed Feb. 14.

The former University of Miami standout wore No. 88 for the first four seasons of his career, all spent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joined the Cowboys in free agency this offseason.

Three-time Pro Bowl pass catcher Dez Bryant currently wears No. 88 for the Cowboys.

“The Douglas shooting that was in Florida, 17 people lost their lives, so I chose that number,” Hurns said Monday during an interview on 105.3 The Fan.

Bryant has been mentioned in offseason rumors regarding a possible split from the Cowboys. Hurns’ move could also hint that Bryant is staying in Dallas. Hurns told the Stan & RJ show that he expects Bryant to be his teammate.

“Not sure what number I’ll be rocking yet, but that 88 all Dez,” Hurns tweeted on March 23.

The Cowboys’ pro shop is already carrying the new No. 17 threads.

Hurns had 484 yards and two scores on 39 receptions in 10 games last season for the Jaguars. His best season came in 2015, when he pulled in 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 scores in 15 starts for Jacksonville.

I’ll be rocking #17. Go get ya jerseys ὄ https://t.co/ivV24ApLdm — Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) March 26, 2018

His contract with the Cowboys is for two years and $12 million. Dallas also signed former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson this offseason.

“I like our mix,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting this week in Orlando, according to the team website. “I think these two guys we signed and what we might look at, at any level of the draft, plus what we might get worked out with Dez, gives us a good-looking receiver outlook.”