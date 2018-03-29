Los Angeles Rams Make History with Dancing Male Cheerleaders

The Los Angeles Rams will become the first NFL team to employ dancing male cheerleaders.

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts have had male cheerleaders who perform stunts, but, until now, none that have danced.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies found out that they made the Rams cheerleading squad this week.

According to The Wrap:

Peron and Jinnies have been performing their entire lives. They were among the 76 finalists chosen for the 40-person squad, and Jinnies says this audition was unlike anything he had done before. ‘This one was about three weeks long and we had a bunch of rehearsals in between and an extensive interview process, but it was really humbling and amazing to be invited every time you came back,’ he said on ‘Good Morning America’ on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, male cheerleaders will be on the sidelines at @NFL games. We're talking live with the newest recruits and trailblazers from the @RamsNFL cheerleading squad! pic.twitter.com/t8DKzohFuX — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2018

Congratulations to our 2018 Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders! pic.twitter.com/gYlXtC0BOd — Rams Cheerleaders (@LARamsCheer) March 26, 2018

