Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich on Trump: ‘He Brings Out the Dark Side of Human Beings’

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is at it again, this time attacking President Donald Trump for bringing out “the worst in people.”

Popovich spoke to reporters in the nation’s capital before Tuesday’s game with the Washington Wizards and once again went after the president, Yahoo reported.

The outspoken coach urged Americans to resist President Trump and said that he uses his baleful influence to advance his interests.

“We take our eye off the ball. He’s great at it,” Popovich told reporters. “He brings out the dark side of human beings for his own purpose, which is himself. If it’s not pointed out, if people don’t stand up and point it out, it will become commonplace. It’s not the world that I want to live in.”

Popovich also insisted that Trump uses misdirection to keep the country off guard while he pushes his agenda.

“Our current president hopes to bore us to death with all these new issues day after day after day that keeps him in the news,” the coach said. “But you can talk about one comment or scandal after another, and it becomes commonplace — forgotten about — and we don’t even know what’s going on behind the scenes, like what’s happening to our environment and health, all this sort of thing, all the laws that are sliding in, all the people who are being removed and being replaced like scientists replaced by politicians.”

During the same interview, Popovich said that he thinks it is time to “revisit” the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“The real discussion should be about the Second Amendment. Is it useful? Does it serve its purpose the way it was supposed to do in the beginning? That discussion should be had,” he said.

Popovich then went after the left’s favorite target, the National Rifle Association.

“Is one life more important than some congressman keeping his position because he’s afraid he won’t get funds from the NRA? It’s a dereliction of duty on the part of everybody around Trump,” Popovich added.

The coach also praised the Parkland students for their anti-gun crusade.

