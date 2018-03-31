Villanova-Michigan Set for National Title Game

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Latest on the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament (all times local):

The Final Four is down to two teams: Villanova will play for its second national championship in three years when the Wildcats face Michigan on Monday night.

Two years after Jalen Brunson and coach Jay Wright’s Wildcats triumphed in Houston, they’ll be the favorites to do it again in the Lone Star State.

Their final obstacle is a Wolverines team currently led by German center Moe Wagner, a nightmare matchup for most opponents.

But Villanova is a 3-point shooting machine that tests the depth and defense of every opponent. The Wolverines have scrapped and clawed for most of their victories during March Madness, but that resourcefulness should be fully tested by the No. 1-seeded Wildcats.

Michigan is in the title game for the second time under coach John Beilein, who has never won a national championship. His 2013 Wolverines lost to Rick Pitino’s Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta.

Eric Paschall had 24 points, including four of the Wildcats’ record 18 3-pointers, in a 95-79 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. Jalen Brunson, the AP national player of the year added 18 points, while Omari Spellman and Donte DiVincenzo each had 15.

The Wildcats set all kind of records while making all those long-range shots. They had the most made 3s in a Final Four game, and now have the most ever in a single NCAA tournament with 66 in their five games — and one more game to play. They also set the NCAA single-season record.

The only time Kansas led was when Udoka Azubuike hit a jumper on the first shot of the game. The Wildcats then scored 11 straight points, including 3s by three different players in less than 90 seconds.

AP All-America guard Devonte’ Graham, the Big 12 player of the year, had 23 points for the Jayhawks. Malik Newman added 21.

Kansas won the last of its five national titles five years ago, the last time the Final Four was in San Antonio’s Alamodome.