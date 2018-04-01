Broadcaster and former NBA star Charles Barkley recently said he is “angry and disgusted,” with the seemingly chaotic nature of President Donald Trump’s White House.

Appearing on CNN’s The Axe Files, Barkley told former Obama political chief David Axelrod that he thinks the White House is in trouble because of its long list of firings, The Hill newspaper reported.

“I’ve never been more angry and disgusted at this situation than I am now. This turmoil every single day — the tweeting, the hiring, and firing,” Barkley said.

“We have spent the last year talking about Russia every single day,” Barkley exclaimed. “Now we got Stormy [Daniels], now we got another girl, and I’m sitting here saying, ‘When are we actually going to help the people?'”

Barkley also said that he thinks Trump has done a bad job of catering to Hispanics and Muslims. While admitting that some Hispanics and Muslims are bad people, Barkley insisted that most are good, hard-working people. “The President has done an awful job of trying to be inclusive,” Barkley said.

Indeed, Barkley hinted that he thinks Trump’s followers are the ones who won’t take responsibility for their own troubles in life. The TNT sports host told Axelrod that Trump’s supporters are people “who just won’t look in a mirror and say ‘my life sucks because of me.'”

Barkley also insisted that only “the rich” can get ahead in the U.S. today.

“(We’ve) got the worst public school system in the world. People talk about economic opportunity; there’s only economic opportunity if you’re rich,” Barkley scoffed.

“I want everybody to have a good job, I want their kids to go to school, I want their kids to be safe. I want everybody to have economic opportunity,” the former Houston Rockets player concluded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.