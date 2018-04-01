David Hogg Asks Why Laura Ingraham Never Apologized to LeBron James

Parkland student-activist David Hogg has doubled down on his attacks on Fox News host Laura Ingraham, by slamming the conservative host for her criticism and lack of apology to sports figures like LeBron James.

Hogg persists in calling for companies that advertise on Ingraham’s show to end their association with her. “A bully is a bully and it’s important that you stand up to them,” Hogg said on CNN Saturday, according to The Hill newspaper:

During his visit to CNN, Hogg slammed Ingraham for telling sports stars like LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” and play their sport instead of mouthing off about politics. Ingraham went on the attack against several figures in professional sports in a February commentary where she insisted they are losing fans by getting political and speaking on issues about which they know nothing.

“She’s tried calling out people at Dartmouth University for their sexual orientation and she told Lebron James to shut up and dribble,” Hogg said. “I don’t see any apology for those people.”

Hogg told CNN that it is “disturbing” that Ingraham has not been held to account for her past sins of criticizing other liberals.

“It’s really sad, it’s disturbing to know that somebody can bully so many people and just get away with it, especially to the level that she did,” Hogg said. “I think now with advertisers standing with us, we can accomplish anything.”

Ingraham was accused of being “racist” with her February commentary about politicized athletes, but in her own defense, the Fox host noted that she has used the “shut up and” phrase many times in many situations, even using the phrase in her 2003 best selling book, “Shut Up & Sing.”

“In 2003, I wrote a New York Times bestseller called ‘Shut Up & Sing,’ in which I criticized celebrities like the Dixie Chicks & Barbra Streisand who were trashing then-President George W. Bush,” Ingraham said in response to claims she was a racist for attacking LeBron James. I have used a variation of that title for more than 15 years to respond to performers who sound off on politics.”

Ingraham sparked Hogg’s retaliation with a March 24 tweet snickering at the teen for being rejected by several colleges he applied to attend.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Hogg immediately retaliated by claiming victimhood and saying he is just a child who is being attacked by an adult. He then posted a list of Ingraham’s advertisers supplied to him by an undisclosed liberal activist group and called for them to pull their ads on her Fox News show, The Ingraham Angle.

Ingraham quickly apologized for taking on the anti-Second Amendment student saying that he “should be proud” of his high school academic career.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Ingraham’s apology, though, was not enough for David Hogg. The Parkland student renewed his attack on Ingraham saying that her apology was “an effort just to save [her] advertisers.”

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Playing both sides of the street, Hogg is telling America that he is mature enough and smart enough to guide America’s political policies, but when someone stands up against him, he exclaims that he is “only a kid” and should be immune from attacks.

With the pressure mounting, Ingraham suddenly announced that she was going to take a vacation for the first week of April.

“A blessed Good Friday and Passover to all of you; I’ll be off next week for Easter break with my kids,” the Fox host said in a statement. “Fear not. We’ve got a great lineup of guest hosts to fill in for me.”

