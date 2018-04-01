Fowl Play: Angry Baseball Fan Chucks Fried Chicken at Struggling Player

A disgruntled fan of the Korean Baseball Organization’s Lotte Giants, took his frustrations out on one of his team’s underachieving players in a very unique way.

Dae-ho, normally one of the Giants better players, has managed to hit only .240 this season. Despite the fact that he’s only had 25 at-bats, that poor showing prompted a Giants fan to throw a fried chicken at the player as he left the stadium.

The Lotte Giants are on a 7-game losing streak to start the 2018 season. The fans are frustrated. After tonight's loss, an idiot threw a pack of fried chicken to Dae-Ho Lee on his way out of the stadium. (Video from @knnstory on Facebook) #KBO pic.twitter.com/F570F7QFDy — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) March 31, 2018

The Giants are also off to an 0-7 start, which certainly must have added to the fan’s frustration. Though, that’s still no excuse to send the normally flightless bird on a flying collision course with a player’s back.

Here's another angle from the unfortunate fried chicken incident. Dae-ho turns around after being hit… pic.twitter.com/odgdPIYaNO — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) March 31, 2018

By all means, yes, eat the chicken. South Korea’s neighbors to the north would love nothing more, than for the southerners to begin chucking fried chicken over the DMZ. So it would definitely seem wrong to waste the bird in such fashion.

But in any event, never throw chicken at people, especially fried chicken.

