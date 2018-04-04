Von Miller Catches Shark, PETA Demands Investigation

Broncos linebacker Von Miller caught a hammerhead shark off the coast of Florida, during a recent fishing trip. However, while Miller was all smiles after the catch, PETA is seeing red.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began an investigation into Miller’s catch, after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) alerted the commission to a possible violation involving the unlawful capture of a hammerhead.

Hammerheads are prohibited from capture in Florida waters.

“The FWC has received the images and video and is looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident,” Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson Carol Lyn Parrish said in a statement to USA Today Sports.

.@VonMiller's fishing trip in Miami was eventful pic.twitter.com/5STErS3THT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2018

Stephanie Bell, senior director of PETA’s cruelty investigations department, told USA Today Sports,“So when these animals are caught and released, they frequently die.

“And we believe based on the images that this animal likely did not survive his encounter even though he was released into the water. These hooked animals, even when it’s unintentional, they endure pretty serious physical injuries.

“Their flesh and their cartilage can rip. They start suffocating when they’re dragged out of the water. And even just the stress of all of that can cause them to die of shock.”

If convicted of unlawfully catching a hammerhead, Miller could face up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. The offense is considered a second-degree misdemeanor.

