Patriots’ Julian Edelman May Have Prevented a School Shooting

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman may have prevented a school shooting, after one of his followers alerted him to a threatening message on his Instagram page.

Edelman received a direct message from one of his followers, bringing the message to his attention. The Patriots receiver then directed his assistant to locate the threatening message. Eventually, his assistant found a message which read: “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.”

Alarmed, Edelman told his assistant to inform the authorities. Edelman explained to the New York Times, “With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?”

The police then traced the message to a 14-year-old boy in Port Huron, Michigan. The boy admitted that he posted the cryptic message. Authorities also found two guns in the home which belonged to his mother.

According to the Times, “The boy was taken to a juvenile-detention center, where he remains. He was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.”

