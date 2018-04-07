Shocking new footage taken inside a bus attacked by UFC champion Conor McGregor has emerged, showing bloodied fighter Michael Chiesa as well as the extensive damage to the vehicle.

Last week, video seemed to show the UFC’s biggest star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of other UFC fighters following a Thursday news conference held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for UFC 223.

But, video taken inside the bus attacked by McGregor and several other fighters shows McGregor throwing a handcart through the vehicle’s window. The video also shows a shower of glass coating several of the fighters leaving UFC fighter Michael Chiesa with blood running down his forehead.

After the assaulted fighters were escorted off the bus, UFC chief Dana White told those gathered that McGregor was going to be arrested.

“He’s going to jail,” White said of McGregor and the group he led to storm the bus. “He’s going to jail. Police are looking. They’re all going to be arrested.”

Some of the occupants of the bus had to pull out of the event due to injuries. Chiesa’s forehead injury forced him to pull out of Saturday’s event and flyweight Ray Borg reported scratches to his eyes that forced him to pull out of his fight, as well.

One of the fighters who raided the bus with McGregor, featherweight Alex Caceres, also had his fight canceled due to his participation in the attack.

White told FS1’s First Things First on Friday that he spoke to McGregor immediately after the incident.

“We talked yesterday before he turned himself in,” White said. “It’s not that I don’t think he understood what happened. He justified it. It was justified to him.”

McGregor supposedly told White that the attack “had to be done.” But the UFC champion did say he was sorry that Chiesa got hurt.

White has said that the incident is “an embarrassment for the sport.”

Conor McGregor in custody, expected to be charged with assault for rampage at UFC press event: https://t.co/INHGonI4Vz pic.twitter.com/2u22hOTnUb — Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 6, 2018

TMZ posted video of McGregor being led out of a New York Police Department District after being arrested for the wild attack.

As a result of his actions, McGregor is reportedly facing criminal charges. The fighter was arrested for misdemeanor assault and felony criminal mischief. He spent the night in the precinct while awaiting arraignment on Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, a judge had set bail at $50,000 in a deal that allows McGregor to travel without restriction. His next court date was set for June 14.

