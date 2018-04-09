Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning, because he told airline officials that he was smuggling a bomb in his luggage.

According to reports, Davis was asked the usual security questions as he prepared to check his luggage for a trip to Hawaii. Instead of treating the questions seriously, though, Davis reportedly joked that he had a bomb in his luggage, TMZ Sports reported.

After the security questions, Davis supposedly turned to his companion and said, “Did you remember to pack the explosives?”

Davis, who played one season for the University of Hawaii, followed that up saying, “just joking.” But jokes about bombs at airports are treated very seriously in this day and age and police were called, anyway.

The 24-year-old, 2016 5th round draft pick, was quickly taken into custody, booked for misdemeanor criminal threats, and then released.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis,” the team said in a statement released Monday. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

With his third year in the NFL, Davis has played in 27 games and has eight career receptions, for 13 yards.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.