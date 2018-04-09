HuffPo Writer Deletes Tweet Congratulating Patrick Reed After Masters Win, Calls Him a ‘Bigot’

A huge influx of praise and congratulations descended on Patrick Reed on Sunday, after he held off an historic rally from Jordan Spieth as well as the strong challenge from Rickie Fowler, to win the Masters.

However, after taking to Twitter to give Reed praise, at least one reporter quickly took it back.

Shortly after tweeting about how “genuinely happy” she was for Reed, who “seems like a really nice guy,” the Huffington Post’s Paige Lavender deleted her congratulations calling Reed “terrible,” and a “bigot:”

I deleted this because I didn't realize how terrible/what a bigot this guy was. Booooo. pic.twitter.com/2x5JVwy1Se — Paige Lavender (@paigelav) April 8, 2018

Lavender is referring to an incident in 2014, where Reed was heard uttering a gay slur after missing a shot:

Lavender wasn’t alone in acquiring a sudden dislike for Reed:

“Why is nobody happy about Patrick Reed?” Does cursory Google and Twitter search. “Oh.”#TheMasters — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) April 8, 2018

Things I could have done without: -Patrick Reed winning.

-Nick Faldo quoting Imagine Dragons. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) April 8, 2018

However, while it appears Reed won’t have friends in some circles, he seems to have a few prominent allies elsewhere:

Congratulations to Patrick Reed on his great and courageous MASTERS win! When Patrick had his amazing win at Doral 5 years ago, people saw his great talent, and a bright future ahead. Now he is the Masters Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2018

Big day for Patrick Reed at the #Masters after an amazing showing yesterday! Fun family throwback from 2014 when he won at @TrumpDoral. @PReedGolf #GoodLuck pic.twitter.com/ohKALmOTYw — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 8, 2018

Patrick Reed got George W. Bush to re-create his infamous shush pose. Amazing. http://t.co/AkcdyFVAVk pic.twitter.com/V6LCW4HaWp — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) October 7, 2015

And of course, you can’t beat this:

What a great Masters

Congratulations Patrick Reed, you earned that green jacket Son. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) April 8, 2018

