HuffPo Writer Deletes Tweet Congratulating Patrick Reed After Masters Win, Calls Him a ‘Bigot’

AP Photo/Curtis Compton

by Dylan Gwinn9 Apr 20180

A huge influx of praise and congratulations descended on Patrick Reed on Sunday, after he held off an historic rally from Jordan Spieth as well as the strong challenge from Rickie Fowler, to win the Masters.

However, after taking to Twitter to give Reed praise, at least one reporter quickly took it back.

Shortly after tweeting about how “genuinely happy” she was for Reed, who “seems like a really nice guy,” the Huffington Post’s Paige Lavender deleted her congratulations calling Reed “terrible,” and a “bigot:”

Lavender is referring to an incident in 2014, where Reed was heard uttering a gay slur after missing a shot:

Lavender wasn’t alone in acquiring a sudden dislike for Reed:

However, while it appears Reed won’t have friends in some circles, he seems to have a few prominent allies elsewhere:

And of course, you can’t beat this:

