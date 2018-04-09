Two Breitbart Writers Ranked Among Top 15 Sports Journalists Across Facebook

Two Breitbart Sports writers have joined the list of fifteen most engaged sports writers on Facebook, beating writers from Fox News, the Bleacher Report, USA Today, and other outlets.

The latest NewsWhip rankings placed Breitbart writer Warner Todd Huston and Breitbart Sports editor Dylan Gwinn, as the fourth and fifteenth most posted writers respectively. Facebook users posted Huston’s stories nearly 427,000 times while posting Gwinn’s articles nearly 180,000 times in February of this year.

NewsWhip also noted that sports stories have a passionate audience.

“Sports publishers are naturally suited to social media, delivering content to already impassioned fans and communities,” NewsWhip noted.

Referencing Breitbart Sports specifically, “Some of the politically/sociologically-charged stories around the Olympic athletes created engaging stories for Breitbart’s two authors on our list. We also saw this for some stories around the Super Bowl.”

NewsWhip describes its methodology as being “based on how many Facebook likes, shares, comments, and reactions [the individual reporters] drove to their articles.”

Breitbart News has been going strong over the last few years frequently hitting the most read/visited website lists. In November, Breitbart News exceeded a record 2.2 billion page views for 2017. And in January, it was learned that Breitbart News hit the top ten most engaged Facebook sites for December of 2017, becoming the ninth biggest publisher on the world’s biggest social media network.

In March of 2018, for instance, Breitbart News ranked 21st out of the top 25 Facebook publishers in the world.