Colin Kaepernick is set to face questioning in the case he has filed against the NFL, claiming that the owners have “colluded” to keep him out of the league. Kaepernick’s testimony will mark the first deposition for the collusion complaint.

The former San Francisco 49er player will be questioned under oath some time on April 10, according to Yahoo Sports.

The league’s lawyers will quiz the former second-string quarterback on a variety of topics. Those questions could include why he opted out of continuing his contract with the 49ers, his expectations of what his salary should have been after turning free agent, his health, and any evidence he thinks he has to prove his charge that the owners colluded behind the scenes to make sure no team would hire him.

According to insiders, the deposition does not mark an indication that the case is nearing its end. The case will still require the testimony of pertinent league owners, coaches, and executives. It is unclear just how many of these officials will be called for questioning. Ultimately, it is conceivable that the case could stretch into 2019.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the NFL will likely try to lock Kaepernick into a story that he can’t easily change in hopes they can poke holes in his story.

“The goal for the league’s lawyers will be to exhaust Kaepernick’s knowledge on all salient points, to lock him into a story that will be difficult for him to change, and to ideally to secure admissions that can be used to poke holes in his case later,” Florio wrote.

