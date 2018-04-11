FS1’s Jason Whitlock Calls Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio a ‘Limousine Liberal, SJW’

Twitter shots were fired on Tuesday, as FS1 host Jason Whitlock called Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio a “limousine liberal,” and a “SJW.”

The feud began after fellow FS1 commentator and former NFL great Ray Lewis made comments on Monday, suggesting that Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham had “removed God from his life.”

"I look at Odell as a son of mine, so am I hurt? Absolutely. Why wouldn't I be hurt?"@raylewis explains his comments regarding Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/QOxVZkYvzy — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 10, 2018

While discussing Beckham’s recent off-the-field antics on FS1’s The Herd, Lewis said, “Where there’s no God there’s chaos. Odell has removed God from his life. This is a kid that grew up under the covenant of who God really is. And everything that he’s doing, he’s crying out for help. We have a lot of people reporting about him, but it’s always been the duty of elders to go back to help them. So, that’s why I raised my hand, and I told him, ‘I’m here. Whatever you need.’”

He added, “I don’t care about religion. I’m talking about a foundation. When your foundation is disturbed, when everything you’re doing is the opposite of what’s got you to this place, then you’re making your own bed. It’s simple.”

On Tuesday, Florio wrote an article on Pro Football Talk in which he blasted FS1 personalities for mastering the “say something outlandish and keep talking about it,” trick. Claiming that the FS1 hosts were engaging in some “hot-takery” by bringing God into the discussion for purposes of causing controversy, and then relentlessly driving that point home.

That charge, did not sit well with FS1’s Jason Whitlock who took to Twitter and blasted Florio:

Mike Florio is hurt that an elder black man is trying to prevent a young black man from repeating a mistake the elder already made. Mike Florio would prefer that black men not mentor each other. #LimousineLiberal https://t.co/IaqYuY6t4v — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 10, 2018

Others attempted to sway Whitlock from the religious angle when it came to Beckham, but he was having none of it:

It is connected to politics. Liberals have an agenda to disconnect black folk from our spiritual base. That is my No. 1 gripe. https://t.co/7NhTJAi58i — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 10, 2018

Ain't a damn thing libertarian about the crap Florio has been spewing since he became an SJW. https://t.co/pKzQyKoLI1 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 10, 2018

Exactly. Same thing happened to Jim Brown. The guys really committed and putting the work in, guys who don't care about social media get demonized. https://t.co/t9KIfN1H1V — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 10, 2018

Whitlock had launched a broadside against liberals shortly after the segment with Lewis aired:

Interesting and enlightening to watch SJWs dismiss Ray Lewis' point of view because of his obstruction of justice plea agreement. It's the exact same tactic they allegedly object to when police do it to a black man. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 9, 2018

As of the time of this writing, Florio has not responded to Whitlock.

