FS1’s Jason Whitlock Calls Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio a ‘Limousine Liberal, SJW’

by Dylan Gwinn11 Apr 20180

Twitter shots were fired on Tuesday, as FS1 host Jason Whitlock called Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio a “limousine liberal,” and a “SJW.”

The feud began after fellow FS1 commentator and former NFL great Ray Lewis made comments on Monday, suggesting that Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham had “removed God from his life.”

While discussing Beckham’s recent off-the-field antics on FS1’s The Herd, Lewis said, “Where there’s no God there’s chaos. Odell has removed God from his life. This is a kid that grew up under the covenant of who God really is. And everything that he’s doing, he’s crying out for help. We have a lot of people reporting about him, but it’s always been the duty of elders to go back to help them. So, that’s why I raised my hand, and I told him, ‘I’m here. Whatever you need.’”

He added, “I don’t care about religion. I’m talking about a foundation. When your foundation is disturbed, when everything you’re doing is the opposite of what’s got you to this place, then you’re making your own bed. It’s simple.”

On Tuesday, Florio wrote an article on Pro Football Talk in which he blasted FS1 personalities for mastering the “say something outlandish and keep talking about it,” trick. Claiming that the FS1 hosts were engaging in some “hot-takery” by bringing God into the discussion for purposes of causing controversy, and then relentlessly driving that point home.

That charge, did not sit well with FS1’s Jason Whitlock who took to Twitter and blasted Florio:

Others attempted to sway Whitlock from the religious angle when it came to Beckham, but he was having none of it:

Whitlock had launched a broadside against liberals shortly after the segment with Lewis aired:

As of the time of this writing, Florio has not responded to Whitlock.

