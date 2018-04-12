Martellus Bennett: ’89 Percent’ of NFL Players Smoke Marijuana

Weighing in with a surprisingly exact number, former Patriot Martellus Bennett says that he believes “89 percent” of NFL players smoke weed.

During an appearance on the Simms and Lefkoe podcast, Bennett revealed that the vast majority of players smoke marijuana.

“I want to say about 89 percent,” Bennett said.

Given that large number, host Adam Lefkoe then asked Bennett if he was more surprised to run into players who didn’t smoke.

“There’s medical marijuana so there are times of the year where your body just hurts so bad that you don’t want to be just popping pills all the time,” Bennett replied. “There’s a lot of these anti-inflammatories that you take for so long that it starts to eat at your liver or kidneys or stuff like that.

“A human made (the pills), God made weed.”

According to the Daily News, “Bennett also couldn’t believe that marijuana was legal to get in some states, but it was still a crime to possess weed in others.

“He also made it clear that just because a majority of players smoke, it doesn’t mean that all they do is sit around smoking pot all day. He said it could be once a week for some or on occasion, not necessarily an everyday ritual.”

However, Bennett and other NFL players could find the league’s restrictions on marijuana greatly reduced in the near future. The league recently announced that it will partner with the NFL Players Association to examine the feasibility of allowing marijuana to be used for pain management.

