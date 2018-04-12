According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks canceled a visit with Colin Kaepernick after he refused to say he would stop protesting during the playing of the national anthem.

Schefter reported that the Seahawks tried to get the former NFL player to commit to ending his protests, but Kaepernick refused:

After arranging for Colin Kaepernick to work out for the Seahawks this week, Seattle postponed the trip when the quarterback declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem next season, league sources tell ESPN. More ahead on NFL Live now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2018

The Seahawks had already shed their most outspoken anthem protester Michael Bennett. Presumably, bringing on yet another well-known protester would have been self-defeating.

The Seahawks insistence that Kaepernick commit to end his protests coincided with the Cincinnati Bengals grilling past anthem protester Eric Reid, over whether he planned to protest in this season. In addition, Bengals Owner Mike Brown plans to put an end to anthem protests at Paul Brown Stadium, according to reports.

Clearly, team owners have decided that the anthem protests have been damaging to the league’s bottom line. The NFL lost 23 million viewers last year, with anthem protests often cited as a reason why people stopped watching.

Reaction on Twitter to Schefter’s report was immediate, with outspoken ESPN writer Jemele Hill leading the pack:

You mean it wasn’t just a football decision? ::clutches imaginary pearls:: https://t.co/9XuBfT8so0 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 12, 2018

This train is never late. Players are not required to stand for the national anthem, by the way. And I didn't realize protesting racism was "politics." I thought it was right and wrong. Guess not, so please share your pro-racism argument, then. https://t.co/0GcIZgsapA — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 12, 2018

Me, watching the ppl who said Colin Kaepernick wasn’t in the league because he’s not a good enough football player flip their argument to, “it’s a business decision.” pic.twitter.com/QYWzf2JSss — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 12, 2018

He's such a lockeroom cancer that his teammates gave him the Len Eshmont Award, which is given to the player who best exemplifies courage and inspiration. Great point by you. https://t.co/oM7j7paq3N — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 12, 2018

#Seahawks brass, John Schneider and Pete Carroll, want Colin Kaepernick to consider how he wants to proceed on everything (not just anthem) and get together at a later date when his plans are formed. Clearly, Seattle has accepted players speaking out for what they believe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2018

Just to recap today's NFL news

*Colin Kaepernick won't say if he'll kneel next season, so Seahawaks cancel his tryout

*Linebacker Reuben Foster charged with 3 felonies for allegedly punching his girlfriend in the head 8-10 times, and 49ers keep him on the team — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) April 12, 2018

this is true, and reveals that, for many teams, the (cowardly) avoidance of kaepernick isn't about kneeling, or any sort of principle–it's about fear of blowback https://t.co/JvgKJbSVfB — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 12, 2018

Prediction: Teams will talk to Reuben Foster before Colin Kaepernick because NFL. — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) April 12, 2018

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that although the Seahawks canceled Kaepernick’s workout, as Schefter reported, the decision had more to do with lack of a general plan, not just the anthem:

The #Seahawks did postpone a tentatively scheduled workout with Colin Kaepernick, as @AdamSchefter reported. It was not because he said he declined to stop kneeling, tho. The team asked for his plan moving forward on how to handle everything and there was not a firm plan. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2018

While its perfectly understandable that Kaepernick wouldn’t have much in the way of a plan, since, other than a brief passing exhibition in Houston, he’s been primarily engaged in social activism for well over a year.

The fact that Seattle scheduled a workout in the first place, shows that they must have been reasonably convinced that Kaepernick had football in his plans for next year. So, if the issue of anthem protests didn’t derail the process, then what did?

