Seahawks Quickly Sign New QB After Canceling Meeting with Colin Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks have signed a new quarterback only a day after news broke that the team canceled a meeting with national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick.

On Thursday, the Seahawks signed former Redskins quarterback Stephen Morris, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NBC Sports.

News of the pickup will certainly add to the controversy as teams continue to pass Kaepernick over in favor of other players, especially since Morris has never appeared in a single regular season game since he first joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

The University of Miami grad was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, but was quickly passed on to the Eagles, then the Colts, and then the Redskins.

The news of Morris’ good fortune comes on the heels of reports that the Seahawks canceled a meeting with Kaepernick on Thursday.

According to ESPN, the team passed on Kaepernick after the controversial quarterback refused to pledge to put an end to his protests during the national anthem.

Kaepernick has been pursuing a grievance case against the NFL claiming that league owners “colluded” to keep him on the sidelines once he became a free agent at the end of the 2016 season. Kaepernick insists he remains unsigned because he invented the anti-American protests mounted during the playing of the national anthem.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.