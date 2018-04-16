Seahawks Sign Another QB Not Named Colin Kaepernick, Reports Say Kap Still in the Mix

Seattle Seahawks insiders are insisting that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is not out of the running for job, despite the team’s recent signing of backup quarterback Austin Davis.

Kaepernick most recently made news after the Seahawks canceled a meeting with the former San Francisco 49er because he would not pledge to end his anti-American protests during the playing of the national anthem.

The controversy over the cancellation was deepened the very next day when the team signed former Redskins quarterback Stephen Morris.

But now, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, insiders are saying that the Seahawks have not completely ruled out signing Kaepernick at a later date. Garafolo says that he has been told that Kaepernick’s status is “in a holding pattern but not done” in the Seahawks offices.

The Seahawks are re-signing QB Austin Davis, source says. He spent last season as Russell Wilson’s backup. Davis will get the veteran minimum deal. I’m told this won’t end the team’s talks with Colin Kaepernick. Still in a holding pattern but not done. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 16, 2018

Many sports writers have pointed to the Seahawks’ action as proof that Kaepernick has been blackballed over his invention of the national anthem protest. Kaepernick has been sitting on the sidelines and left unsigned since he turned free agent at the end of the 2016 season.

Kaepernick is also still pursuing a grievance case against the NFL claiming that league owners have “colluded” to keep him from playing since the end of the 2016 season. Kaepernick claims he is being prevented from pursuing his career because of his exercise of free speech.

The former QB’s grievance is ongoing with a list of coaches, owners, and other NFL officials having already been deposed in the case.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.