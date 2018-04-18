Summer Project: AR-15 Build

As a summer project, Breitbart News is doing an AR-15 build using parts and accessories from Radical Firearms, DoubleStar, Battle Tested Equipment, Sightmark, and others.

At this point in building the AR-15, we have mated a Radical Firearms 16″ upper assembly with a DoubleStar complete lower receiver with M4 stock.

We placed a bolt carrier group from Battle Tested Equipment in the upper. Breitbart News became acquainted with the precision of Battle Tested Equipment products via extended testing with their Sub9 Carbine.

Our AR will be outfitted with a Sightmark Pinnacle 1-6x24TMD Riflescope, and we will be using Daniel Defense 32-round magazines because it is nice to have two more rounds than industry standard in every magazine. It is also nice to have a magazine with Daniel Defense quality.

Once the optics are placed on the firearm, we will do some target shooting — short and long range — then, while the temperature is still cool outside, will take the firearm to West Texas to shoot pigs and predators.

The trigger on the DoubleStar lower is smooth and consistent, which should make the rifle an enjoyable firearm for target shooting and hunting alike.

