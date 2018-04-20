Former Ballers Say 85% of NBA Players and 89% of NFL Players Regularly Smoke Weed

Former NBA player Kenyon Martin, believes that “85% of the league” smoked weed when he played.

The former Nugget made the comments in a recent interview with Bleacher Report. Martin’s interview comes on the heels of a podcast interview where former Patriot Martellus Bennett estimated the NFL’s weed use at “about 89%.”

According to USA Today Sports, “Marijuana is one of the NBA and NFL’s banned substances, with a failed drug test leading to a suspension and fine — even for players in states where marijuana is legal. Former NFL player John Moffitt noted that the league is essentially “looking away” by only testing once a year.”

Interestingly, according to former NBA player Matt Barnes, it’s not just the players who smoke weed.

“The GMs, coaches, presidents (were smoking). I mean, it goes deeper than what you think,” Barnes told Bleacher Report. “Some of the people that are cracking whips and suspending us are smoking weed.”

Barnes’ point was buttressed by former NFL player Shaun Smith, who says he used to smoke “two blunts before every game” over his 10-year career.

“Shoot, coaches do it. Personnel does it, people upstairs do it,” Smith said. “Quarterbacks, guys that are your captains, leaders of the team smoke.

“Everybody has their reason. They do it for their pain.”

