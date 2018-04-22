Twitter Users Freak Out After Former NFL Kicker Holds Handgun in Daughter’s Prom Photo

by AWR Hawkins22 Apr 20180

Twitter users freaked out after former NFL kicker Jay Feely posed with a handgun in his daughter’s prom date photo.

The photo shows Feely with a 1911 pistol in hand while standing between his daughter and her date:

Some Twitter users criticized Feely for “gun safety” violations, although his finger was no where near the trigger and the gun was pointed away from everyone.

“Wayenin” tweeted:

Another Twitter user, who goes by the name “Sarah,” even suggested the message of the photo overlooks the fact that Feely’s daughter might want to make her own choices:

“Anita Napp” offered a similar response:

The responses to the photo got so over-the-top that Feely posted a follow-up tweet Sunday morning, assuring everyone he was simply seized the moment to have a little fun and he made sure the gun was unloaded before so doing:

