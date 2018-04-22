Twitter Users Freak Out After Former NFL Kicker Holds Handgun in Daughter’s Prom Photo

Twitter users freaked out after former NFL kicker Jay Feely posed with a handgun in his daughter’s prom date photo.

The photo shows Feely with a 1911 pistol in hand while standing between his daughter and her date:

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

Some Twitter users criticized Feely for “gun safety” violations, although his finger was no where near the trigger and the gun was pointed away from everyone.

“Wayenin” tweeted:

Let's see…Daddy poses for a photo by standing between daughter and her date, while holding a hand gun!? The clear message is what? That you own a gun? You make a strong case that MANY GUN OWNERS SHOULD NOT OWN A GUN!! Totally irresponsible. — Wayenin (@WeCU12) April 22, 2018

Another Twitter user, who goes by the name “Sarah,” even suggested the message of the photo overlooks the fact that Feely’s daughter might want to make her own choices:

And out of touch with the idea that the daughter might be in control of her own decisions. — Sarah (@itamer) April 22, 2018

“Anita Napp” offered a similar response:

He is also apparently sending a message that he owns his daughter, and this kid better not trespass on his "property". — Anita Napp (@Anita_Nappzz) April 22, 2018

The responses to the photo got so over-the-top that Feely posted a follow-up tweet Sunday morning, assuring everyone he was simply seized the moment to have a little fun and he made sure the gun was unloaded before so doing:

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.

I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.