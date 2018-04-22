White Sox Pitcher Farquhar Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

Chicago (AFP) – Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar is hospitalized in stable but critical condition after suffering a brain hemorrhage during a Major League Baseball game, the team announced Saturday.

The 31-year-old American right-hander fainted in the team dugout after suffering a ruptured aneurysm that caused the brain bleeding during the sixth inning of the White Sox’s 10-0 home loss to the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros on Friday.

Farquhar, who had regained consciousness as he was taken from the ballpark by emergency medical technicians, went to the neurosurgical intensive care unit at RUSH University Medical Center and remains under treatment.

“That was pretty scary, to be honest with you,” said White Sox starting pitcher James Shields, whom Farquhar replaced in the sixth inning.

“He’s in our thoughts and prayers,” said White Sox pitcher Aaron Bummer, who replaced Farquhar to start the seventh inning. “Hopefully everything is OK. We have a lot of questions and not many answers. But we can hope for the best.

“You never want anything like that to happen on the field or off the field to anybody you know. It’s always a scary situation.”

White Sox manager Rick Renteria was as shocked as his players.

“It takes your breath away a little bit,” Renteria said. “One of your guys is down there and you have no idea what’s going on.”