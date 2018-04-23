49ers GM John Lynch: If Reuben Foster Hit His Girlfriend, He Won’t Be a 49er

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said the team would stand behind linebacker Reuben Foster, unless the courts prove he is guilty of domestic battery.

During comments on April 23, Lynch reiterated that the team will take no action against the 2017 1st round pick as the legal process plays out. Lynch said that the player is currently on suspension until his legal matters are cleared up, and, if the court goes in Foster’s favor, he will be welcomed right back, according to Pro Football Talk.

However, the GM went on to say that if the charges against Foster are proven true, then he is not as welcome.

“The gravity of these charges has not been lost on us,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area. “We take it extremely seriously. We do feel like patience is the right approach right now. We’re gonna learn things through this legal process. I do want to be very clear, to be abundantly clear, that if these charges are proven true, if Reuben did indeed hit this young lady, he will not be part of this organization going forward. That’s the standard we want on our team. That’s the standard we’re going to operate under.”

