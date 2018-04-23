Watch: Goose Attacks Michigan High School Golfer

A lot of things can happen to you on the golf course. Players must prepare themselves for all contingencies, guard against threats and challenges from the other competitors, the elements, and yes, even from geese.

A high school in Michigan posted pictures of a goose attacking one of their players and, it is something:

It’s unclear what the player did to provoke the attack. Or why he chose to run instead of standing his ground and then charging. Which is pretty much a standard goose defense tactic.

On the upside, at least this golf course nuisance was a goose, and not an alligator.

